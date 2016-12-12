Navigation

Trends and Tendencies that Drove Tyre Industry in 2016

By on December 12, 2016 in Blog, Consumer

The tyre industry growth that recently outstripped the planet’s GDP now slowly scales back but still remains in a constant state of flux in its every component – from introduction of new materials to manufacturing specifics and to dramatic impact of internet retails. The last factor, according to the experts from the UK online tyre […]

the 5 major myths of the motorway

By on September 28, 2016 in Best of MTI, Blog

A large-scale survey carried out by the AA shows eight out of ten fear being hit if they break down on stretches of the motorway that use the hard shoulder as a driving lane. Mazda6 Diesels Go For Gold Breathing new life into your Audi A6 The blame game, “whipcash” and easy targets Drink Driving […]

The price of car ownership across the globe

By on April 19, 2016 in Best of MTI, Blog, Consumer

From dirt-cheap fuel in some of the world’s largest countries to expensive insurance costs and pricey taxation, which countries provide the world’s cheapest and most expensive drives? CarFinance247 take a look… Click to enlarge: Projecting Expenses For Car Ownership What’s the true cost of focussing on price? Add-on Products Price swings – So how does […]

